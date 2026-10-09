Master Plan Roads: Key Stretches Set For October Completion |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Thursday directed construction agencies working on three packages of the city’s Master Plan roads to expedite ongoing projects and adhere strictly to prescribed deadlines.

Singhal issued the directions during a review meeting held at the Smart City office with construction agencies, contractors and consultants associated with Packages 1, 2 and 4. The progress of various ongoing road projects was reviewed in detail, with agencies instructed to deploy additional teams and resources wherever required to ensure timely completion.

During the meeting, representatives of Victory One, the agency executing Package 1, were directed to complete the two-lane road from Neminath via Jinsi to the Laxmibai statue by Oct 30. The agency was also asked to accelerate other ongoing road works under the package and deploy separate teams wherever necessary.

For Package 2, SKS Construction was directed to complete the road from Sanwer Road petrol pump to Shivshakti Nagar by Oct 25. The commissioner also instructed the agency to speed up construction of a culvert on the road connecting MR-5 to PMAY and begin separate culvert construction work on the ongoing road between Bhamori and Airplane Square. Additional manpower and resources are to be deployed to accelerate the projects.

Under Package 4, PD Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd was directed to complete the service road from Musakhedi to Shri Sanwaria Dham Temple by Oct 30.

The agency was also instructed to complete the four-lane road construction on Gutkeshwar Road towards Gutkeshwar Temple and Sadar Bazaar by Oct 25. A detailed action plan was sought for completing the road stretch from Sadar Bazaar Road to Gutkeshwar Temple within the next three months.

Reviewing the road project from Hotel Pride to City Forest, Singhal directed officials to complete fencing work in the City Forest area and start road construction immediately thereafter.

Similarly, the ongoing road construction between Jamjam Square and Star Square is to be expedited, with the commissioner stressing the need for adequate safety arrangements at the construction site.

Singhal instructed all concerned officials and construction agencies to resolve project-related hurdles immediately through inter-departmental coordination so that works can be completed within the stipulated timelines.

Safety measures made mandatory at construction sites

The commissioner also made it clear that strict safety standards must be followed at all ongoing road and other construction sites across the city. Considering the movement of pedestrians and vehicles around construction zones, agencies have been directed to ensure proper barricading, signage and other necessary safety measures to prevent inconvenience and accidents.