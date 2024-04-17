'Master Plan Of City Should Include Ujjain, Dewas, Pithampur'

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The proposed master plan of the city should not be limited to the city but extended to include Dewas, Pithampur and Ujjain. The city airport should be upgraded to the international level and industrial clusters should be developed along the Eastern and Western Ring Roads of the city.

These are the major suggestions presented in a meeting held here on Tuesday. The meeting was called by regional office of MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC). Collector Asheesh Singh, IMC commissioner Shivam Verma and other officials of the MPIDC were present.

Different industrial organisations and intellectuals of the city presented their suggestions at the meeting. At the end of the meeting, while talking about the suggestions received during the meeting collector Singh said one of them was to upgrade Devi Ahilybai Holkar Airport to international level and to increase the frequency of domestic and international flights. It was also suggested that the master plan should not only be limited up to the city but should be expanded to include adjoining areas. Some industrialists suggested that the MSME clusters should be developed along the proposed Eastern and Western Ring Road. Collector Singh said that the suggestions would be examined and appropriate decisions would be taken. However, for the regional level master plan, IDA has been asked to start work on it.