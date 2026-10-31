Massive Fire Guts Three-Storey Puja And Grocery Shop In Indore’s Marothia Bazaar, Goods Worth Lakhs Destroyed, Firefighters Battle Blaze For 3 Hours | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a three-storey shop selling puja and grocery items in Marothia Bazaar late on Thursday night, gutting goods worth lakhs of rupees. Flames spread up to the third floor, and firefighters battled the blaze for nearly three hours before bringing it under control. No casualties were reported.

According to the fire brigade, information about the blaze was received around 12:55 am. The shop, owned by Ram Gopal and run by Bunty Sharma, had a large stock of puja materials and grocery items for the upcoming festive season.

Residents noticed smoke and flames coming from the upper floors and alerted the police and fire brigade.

Fire brigade sub-inspector Santosh Kumar Dubey said two fire tenders and three water tankers were rushed to the spot. Firefighters used around 30,000 litres of water to extinguish the flames.

Preliminary investigation suggested that a short circuit might have triggered the fire, though the exact cause remained unknown.

The narrow and congested lanes of Marothia Bazaar hampered firefighting operations. With shops located close to one another, there was a risk of the blaze spreading to neighbouring establishments.

Fire tenders were stationed on the main road, while firefighters extended water hoses into the narrow lane to reach the burning shop.

The operation became risky when part of the cemented structure collapsed from the first floor, triggering panic among firefighters. The building was reportedly dilapidated, with parts of its structure already showing signs of deterioration.

Firefighters carefully entered the building from the third floor to extinguish the remaining flames, preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby shops.

Fire breaks out at gas shop in Chhoti Gwaltoli

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at National Gas, a shop in Chhoti Gwaltoli, in the early hours of Friday. Gas-related items and crockery stored inside were gutted.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control using approximately one water-tanker load. No casualties were reported. Preliminary information suggested that a short circuit in an electricity pole had triggered the fire.