Massive Fire Guts Incense Stick Warehouse In Indore, No Casualties Reported

Massive Fire Guts Incense Stick Warehouse, No Casualties |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at an incense stick (agarbatti) warehouse in the Hammal Colony in the Chhota Bangarda area early on Monday morning. While the blaze caused significant financial property damage, no casualties were reported.

The fire started around 5:00 am and spread rapidly due to flammable raw materials. Within minutes, the blaze engulfed the tin shed, sending thick plumes of black smoke and towering flames into the sky.

A fire brigade team, led by ASI Roopchand Pandit, arrived at the scene with three fire tenders. It took approximately 2.5 hours and 75,000 litres of water to bring the inferno under control.

"The warehouse was closed and operated across two floors. While the ground-floor godown was completely gutted, we managed to save the first floor before the flames could reach it," said ASI Pandit. The firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to an adjacent cowshed (tabela) and to residential houses located behind the factory.

The factory, operated by Mehul Jain in a building owned by Akash Gurjar, suffered heavy losses. Raw materials, finished incense sticks, machinery, chemicals, and perfumes were reduced to ashes.

While authorities suspect a short circuit as the preliminary cause of the fire, officials stated that the exact cause is still under investigation.