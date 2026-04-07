Indore News: Massive Factory Blaze Doused After Four-Hour Battle |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire triggered by suspected stubble burning spread to a nearby factory in the Sanawadiya area on Monday evening, causing significant financial losses.

The blaze was so intense that thick plumes of black smoke could be seen from kilometres away. It took the fire brigade approximately three to four hours and thousands of litres of water to bring the blaze under control.

The fire brigade received an emergency call regarding a blaze at the factory. A team led by sub-inspector Santosh Kumar Dubey rushed to the spot immediately. The presence of highly flammable materials, including plastic and fibre, caused the flames to spread rapidly.

According to Dubey, they received information at 4:08 pm and extinguished the blaze using 70,000 litres of water. Fortunately, all employees evacuated the building in time, and no casualties were reported. The fire brigade managed to douse the flames before it could spread to the factory inner section. However, the factory s fibreglass, water pipes, and coconut water stocks lying outside the factory were reduced to ashes.

While the exact cause is yet unknown, preliminary investigation suggests that the fire likely spread to the factory premises from a nearby field where stubble was being burned.

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Fire breaks out in house

A fire broke out in a house in the Moti Tabela area on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to fire brigade sub-inspector Santosh Kumar Dubey, the blaze erupted in a room in a house owned by Genda Lal in which furniture and other household items were gutted. The fire was extinguished using 2,000 litres of water. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze.