 Indore News: Massive Factory Blaze Doused After Four-Hour Battle
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Indore News: Massive Factory Blaze Doused After Four-Hour Battle

A fire, likely triggered by stubble burning, engulfed a factory in Sanawadiya on Monday evening. Thick black smoke was visible for kilometres. Firefighters led by SI Santosh Kumar Dubey used 70,000 litres of water over four hours to control the blaze. All employees evacuated safely. Fibreglass, water pipes, and coconut water stocks were destroyed. No casualties reported; probe ongoing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 07, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
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Indore News: Massive Factory Blaze Doused After Four-Hour Battle |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire triggered by suspected stubble burning spread to a nearby factory in the Sanawadiya area on Monday evening, causing significant financial losses.

The blaze was so intense that thick plumes of black smoke could be seen from kilometres away. It took the fire brigade approximately three to four hours and thousands of litres of water to bring the blaze under control.

The fire brigade received an emergency call regarding a blaze at the factory. A team led by sub-inspector Santosh Kumar Dubey rushed to the spot immediately. The presence of highly flammable materials, including plastic and fibre, caused the flames to spread rapidly.

According to Dubey, they received information at 4:08 pm and extinguished the blaze using 70,000 litres of water. Fortunately, all employees evacuated the building in time, and no casualties were reported. The fire brigade managed to douse the flames before it could spread to the factory inner section. However, the factory s fibreglass, water pipes, and coconut water stocks lying outside the factory were reduced to ashes.

While the exact cause is yet unknown, preliminary investigation suggests that the fire likely spread to the factory premises from a nearby field where stubble was being burned.

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Fire breaks out in house

A fire broke out in a house in the Moti Tabela area on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to fire brigade sub-inspector Santosh Kumar Dubey, the blaze erupted in a room in a house owned by Genda Lal in which furniture and other household items were gutted. The fire was extinguished using 2,000 litres of water. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze.

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