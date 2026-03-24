Indore News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Cattle Feed Factory Near Devguradia Temple |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at a cattle feed factory located behind the Devguradia Temple late on Monday night, gutting machinery and a large stock of feed.

No casualties were reported as no workers were present at the facility at the time of the incident.

The fire brigade received information around 11.15pm. A team led by Sub-Inspector Santosh Dubey from the Moti Tabela fire station was dispatched with two fire tenders to douse the flames.

Controlling the blaze proved difficult due to the nature of the raw materials inside. Firefighters initially attempted to douse the flames from the ground, but the fire spread through stored dust and feed.

It took around five hours of effort to fully extinguish the fire by 4am on Tuesday, after using around 45,000 litres of water.

Khushbu Agrawal, a resident of Bicholi Hapsi, owns the factory. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze.

Fire at Scrap Shop in Lasudia

In another incident, a fire broke out at a scrap shop located behind the Lasudia police station late on Monday night.

The fire started in scrap stored outside the shop and spread to cardboard boxes inside. The team used 25,000 litres of water to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring structures.