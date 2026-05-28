Massive Fire Destroys Two Shops; Short Circuit Suspected In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out in the Pardeshipura area on Thursday evening, rapidly spreading and gutting two shops. After receiving the alert, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

According to the fire brigade, the incident occurred in the Nandanagar area. The fire reportedly started at a signboard manufacturing shop due to a short circuit.

Before residents could douse the flames, the fire spread to an adjacent structure. Two shops were gutted in the incident: a design board shop owned by Jay Gupta and a Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra, a medical store, owned by Rajesh.

Two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot, and firefighters used 25,000 litres of water to extinguish the blaze.

Sources said a brief delay occurred at the beginning of the operation because the initial firefighting team allegedly forgot to bring the handle required to start the fire tender’s motor.

Another handle had to be rushed to the spot with a second fire tender before the operation could begin fully.

Locals alleged that significant damage had already occurred by the time water was sprayed on the fire.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, though both shop owners suffered financial losses.