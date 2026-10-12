Massive Drug Bust In MP's Alirajpur! Police Seize 2,040 Cannabis Plants Worth ₹1 Crore, Arrest Two | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Aalirajpur police seized 2,040 cannabis plants weighing 2,079 kg and valued at around Rs 1 crore from two fields in Chhota Itara village under Ambua police station area.

Two persons were arrested in the operation conducted as part of the Chief Minister's Drug De-addiction Campaign.

SP Raghuvansh Singh said at a press conference on Saturday that police received information about illegal cannabis cultivation in the village. Acting on the tip-off, a joint team from four police stations raided the area.

1,110 plants seized from first field

Police found 1,110 plants weighing 1,530 kg in the first field. Mukam Chauhan (44) and a resident of Chhota Itara, was arrested on the spot. A case was registered under Crime No. 299/26 and Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

930 plants found in second field

In the second field, police seized 930 plants weighing 549 kg and arrested Jagan (50), also a resident of Chhota Itara. A case was registered under Crime No 300/26 and Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

The total seizure weighed 2,079 kg, or 20 quintal and 79 kg.

The operation was conducted under the direction of ASP Jyoti Umth Baghel and Jobat SDOP Ashutosh Patel.

Mohan Dawar of Ambua police station, Vijay Vaskale of Jobat, Brajbhushan Hirve of Udaygarh, personnel from Azadnagar police station and the cyber team participated. Singh said the campaign against illegal drugs would continue.