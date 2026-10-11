Indore Contractor Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman On Pretext Of Providing Work, Threatening Family | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 44-year-old building contractor suspected of raping a woman on the pretext of providing her with work was arrested, police said on Saturday. The woman has also alleged that the suspect confined her to a room and threatened to kill her and her family if she resisted.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole said the suspect has been identified as Mohammad Shakeel, a resident of the city's Chandan Nagar area.

The woman lodged a complaint on Thursday, stating that she already knew Shakeel. She alleged that he gained her trust by promising to help her find work and then contacted her.

The woman alleged that the suspect forced her to have physical relations against her will on several occasions. She further claimed that he threatened to kill her and her family when she opposed his actions.

The complaint also alleged that he confined her to a room and restricted her freedom of movement. Following the complaint, police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and began an investigation.

Considering the seriousness of the allegations, police traced Shakeel and arrested him on Friday evening.

Police also seized the vehicle allegedly used in the incident. Police said they were collecting evidence, including statements and relevant documents, as part of the investigation.