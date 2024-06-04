Massive Anti-Drug Operation: CBN Seizes 5,500-Kg Poppy Straw, 9-Kg Opium, Firearms & Vehicles In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a series of targeted anti-drug operations during the last couple of weeks, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch, has achieved significant success, seizing 5502.81 kg of poppy straw, 9.14 kg of opium, one pistol, five live bullets, one truck, and three cars across the state.

Acting on specific intelligence, CBN officers, on Sunday, raided a house at Amba village in Suwasara tehsil of Mandsaur district, uncovering 1918.600 kg of poppy straw and 1.250 kg of opium concealed within the premises. The suspect was arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Earlier, on May 31, a joint operation by CBN Ujjain and DOO Neemuch first division intercepted a truck near Dhodhar toll naka in Jaora. The truck, camouflaged with soybean husk, was found to be transporting 2962.900 kg of poppy straw. Two individuals were arrested following the seizure.

On May 27, CBN Neemuch officers intercepted a Hyundai Creta car at Manankheda toll plaza on Mandsaur-Ratlam highway, seizing 251.300 kg of poppy straw and a pistol with five live rounds. The traffickers, who attempted to flee, were apprehended and arrested.

The same day, after a high-speed chase spanning over 450 km, CBN officers intercepted a Kia Seltos car near Unapdevpada, district Nandurbar (Maharashtra), recovering 269.600 kg of poppy straw.

On May 24, a Maruti Suzuki Fronx car was intercepted at Manankheda toll plaza. The operation resulted in the seizure of 100.410 kg of poppy straw and 0.500 kg of opium, with the traffickers attempting to escape and colliding with the departmental vehicle. Two individuals were arrested after a CBN officer fired a warning shot.

On May 18, CBN Mandsaur officers seized 7.390 kg of opium from a suspected bada in village Manasa Khurd, tehsil Malhargarh.

These operations, based on precise intelligence and executed with meticulous planning, have dealt a significant blow to drug trafficking networks in the region.