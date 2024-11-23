Mass Marriage: 128 Couples Tie The Knot In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 128 couples tied the knot today under the Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana in a grand mass marriage ceremony held at Dalal Bagh in Indore. The event was part of a statewide initiative aimed at supporting underprivileged families by arranging free marriages for their daughters.

Urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, along with Munnalal Yadav attended the event to bless the newlywed couples. The brides were presented with sarees as gifts and the traditional Babul Ki Duaen Leti Ja song was sung as part of the emotional bidaai (farewell) ceremony.

As per the scheme, each bride received ?49,000 directly into her bank account to help cover marriage expenses. In a move to promote environmental sustainability the newlyweds were also given dustbins to segregate wet and dry waste as the event was conducted as a Zero Waste initiative.

The ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries including mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, IMC commissioner Shivam Verma and officials from the Urban Poverty Alleviation Department including Manish Sharma (Mama) who explained that the primary objective of the scheme is to support orphaned, impoverished and widowed women, enabling them to get married without financial burden.

Vijayvargiya praised the event as an excellent example of social harmony and women’s empowerment, emphasising that the scheme reflects the government’s commitment to equal opportunities for all citizens. He also shared that his wife had gifted sarees to all the brides, marking the occasion with a personal touch.