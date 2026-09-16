Market Unrest In MP’s Susner, Bhikangaon As Cotton Farmers Protest Falling Bids, Milk Sellers Seek ₹100/Litre | FP photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): Milk sellers in town and surrounding rural areas began an indefinite strike on Wednesday, affecting milk supplies in the town. Several dairy operators also kept their shops closed in support of the sellers' demands.

The protesters are seeking an increase in the milk purchase price from Rs 60 per litre to Rs 100 per litre and the milk fat rate to Rs 12. They said the strike would continue until their demands are addressed.

Videos have surfaced showing milk being poured onto roads from pickup vehicles bringing supplies from rural areas to Susner. However, the exact locations and quantity of milk spilt could not be confirmed.

During the strike, milk sellers and dairy operators reached the local police station and submitted an application outlining their demands. They reiterated their demand for Rs 100 per litre of milk and Rs 12 for milk fat.

The disruption has affected regular milk availability in the town and nearby areas.

Sellers said they would continue the indefinite strike until a decision is taken on the rates. The duration of the strike and its impact on milk supplies in the coming days remain unclear.

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BHIKANGAON: The new cotton season began at Bhikangaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee on Sep 16, but the opening excitement soon gave way to protests over prices.

The first bid was Rs 9,011 per quintal, while subsequent bids fell to Rs 6,000 per quintal, prompting farmers to protest at the market office gate and demand appropriate prices.

The market received about 2,294 quintals of cotton in 197 bullock carts and 110 vehicles on the first day.

Auction begins after worship

A worship ceremony was held at the temple on the market premises in the presence of officer-in-charge Lokesh Chhapre and secretary Solidify Mandloi.

Farmer Ramakrishna Chowdhary was welcomed with a tilak and garland before the auction began. Anant Agro Industries, Bhikangaon, made the first bid of Rs 9,011 per quintal.

Cotton prices ranged between Rs 6,000 and Rs 9,011 per quintal during the day, while the model price was recorded at Rs 7,800.

Farmers protest over lower bids

Farmers Narasimha Yadav and Chaman Birla alleged that after the opening price crossed Rs 9,000, traders began buying other farmers' cotton at lower prices.

Farmers gathered at the market office gate and raised slogans. The auction was affected by the protest but resumed after market employees intervened.

Five Years of Incoming Cotton and expressions of record

Year

cotton of incoming

entered expressions

2021

1388 quintals

7121 per quintal

2022

742 quintals

11,251 per quintal

2023

2653 quintals

7461 per quintal

2024

2164 quintals

7555 per quintal

2025

16.50 quintals

6111 per quintal