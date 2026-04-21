 March ACP Performance Rankings Out: Malharganj Tops, Sanyogitaganj Last In Indore Police Review
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March ACP Performance Rankings Out: Malharganj Tops, Sanyogitaganj Last In Indore Police Review

In Indore, the police commissionerate released March ACP performance rankings, with ACP Vivek Singh Chouhan of Malharganj securing first place and ACP Tushar Singh of Sanyogitaganj ranking last. The system, introduced under CP Santosh Kumar Singh, evaluates divisions on crime control, case disposal, and public engagement across 12 zones.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 10:04 AM IST
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ACP Performance Rankings Out: Malharganj Tops, Sanyogitaganj Last In Indore Police Review | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Police Commissionerate on Monday released its performance rankings for Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) for March, with ACP Malharganj securing the top spot and ACP Sanyogitaganj ranking last.

The evaluation is part of a standardised system launched under the guidance of CP Santosh Kumar Singh to enhance crime control and improve policing standards. Officials stated that the monthly review aims to make the force more effective, transparent, accountable and people-oriented.

The leaderboard In the March assessment, which covered all 12 divisions of the commissionerate, the following officials emerged as top performers:

* First Place: ACP Vivek Singh Chouhan (Malharganj, Zone 1)

* Second Place: ACP Nidhi Saxena (Gandhi Nagar)

* Third Place: ACP Khajrana (Zone 2)

At the other end of the scale, ACP Tushar Singh (Sanyogitaganj, Zone 3) was ranked at the bottom due to the weakest performance according to the set parameters.

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Standardised evaluation The ranking system reviews the work of ACPs in each zone against specific criteria, including crime prevention, case resolution and community engagement. This data-driven approach is designed to foster a competitive yet professional environment within the department.

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