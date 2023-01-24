MANIC MONDAY: Slack officials rapped

Collector Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Little did the officials with slack attitude realise on Monday that the collector, Dr Ilayaraja T, would spill his wrath on them for negligence in duty. The district education officer (DEO) faced the roughest deal as the collector ordered deduction of four days’ salaries of the official.

Collector Dr Ilaiyaraja T reviewed in details the progress of various government schemes and programmes in the time limit (TL) meeting held here on Monday.

The collector directed that effective implementation of the chief minister’s Swamitwa (ownership) scheme and Land tenure scheme should be ensured in the letter and spirit in the district. No eligible villager should be deprived of the benefits, he said. In the meeting, he also reviewed the progress of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

On providing misleading information on the implementation of the scheme, he instructed to issue a show cause notice to the superintending engineer of the IMC. He also directed to issue show cause notice and confiscate one day’s salary of the chief municipal officer of Hatod on staying away from the meeting.

The collector instructed the officials of all the urban bodies to visit their respective areas and conduct intensive field review of works related to drinking water supply and cleanliness.

The progress of the CM Rise Scheme was reviewed at the meeting. Instructions were given to begin all the approved works related to the construction of school buildings soon. All SDMs should also review the ongoing works under the CM Rise School Scheme in their respective areas on a daily basis, he said.

He also said instructions were issued to slap a notice to the chief executive officer of the district panchayat Indore and the chief municipal officer of the Manpur Municipal Council for negligence in the implementation of the Sambal scheme.

During the review of the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission it was informed that by the end of March, the work of providing tap water to all villages of the district will be completed. At present, tap water is being supplied to every household in more than 300 villages in the district. This work is also being reviewed daily through a special app.