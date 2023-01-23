Bhopal: PCC puts on hold appointment of DCC president Indore

Arvind Bagdi | FP Photo

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Appointment of district Congress Committee President of Indore city, Arvind Bagdi have put on hold on Monday, the orders were issued by the All India Congress Committee order on Sunday evening.

Sources informed that the Congress leaders have burnt the effigy of the newly appointed DCC president. Bagdi was to replace district unit president (Indore City) Vinay Bakliwal.

AICC general secretary and state in-charge JP Agarwal have issued the orders to put the appointment order on hold till further orders, after the protest made by the Congressmen.

Dissatisfaction and displeasure came to fore among the Congress leaders in just 24 hours of the list was declared.

Party sources informed that the Congress leaders from Indore have came to meet the former chief minister Kamal Nath to registrar their objections, here in Bhopal.

It is also informed that in the list nepotism is seen. Many of the brothers are seen in list and also father and son also find their place in the list.

The Congress is not leaving any stone unturned to win the assembly election-2023, and giving appointments to the party workers. But ignorance of the workers of the party in providing them post in the organisation may going to get jolt from them in the elections.