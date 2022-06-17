Mango festival in Alirajpur on June 20, 21

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): District administration is all set to hold a two-day “Aam Mahotsav” from June 20 with a display of different varieties of mangoes brought from across the district here at Surendra Park. Nearly 100 varieties of mangoes from different places will be exhibited in the Aam Mahotsav 2022.

In addition to that, various delicacies made from mango will be displayed in the exhibition. These mangoes have been produced without the use of chemical fertilisers. People can even buy these delicious mangoes to help mango cultivators financially. Farmers with the best mango exhibit will be rewarded with cash prizes, shields and certificates.

District collector Raghvendra Singh said that the mango festival aims to educate people about diverse varieties and bring mango lovers and sellers under one roof. He also urged citizens to mark their presence in the exhibition to make it successful.

