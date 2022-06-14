e-Paper Get App

Alirajpur sarpanch murder case: Second wife and paramour found accused

On Saturday morning, the former sarpanch was found dead under suspicious circumstances as an unidentified accused slit his throat.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Crime Scene Representative Photo |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): With an arrest of two, including a woman, Sorwa police in Alirajpur district claimed to have solved former sarpanch Radhu Jamra, 37, murder case. The accused duo were identified as Gurali Bai, wife of the deceased and sarpanch candidate from Kukawat village and one Ter Singh.

Sorwa police station in-charge Yogendra Mandloi informed that Gurali Bai was Radhu’s second wife and was involved in an illicit relationship with Ter Singh, who was their driver. Mandloi informed that the duo were involved in a relationship since February and recently Radhu came to know about this.

As local body elections were around the corner, Radhu decided to stay silent, but he fired his driver from his job and later his wife filed nominations for the sarpanch post from Kukawat, since the gram panchayat was reserved for woman candidates during the recent reservation process.

After the incident police began an investigation and based on mobile phone locations and call detail report (CDR) police zeroed in their investigation on Gurali and driver Ter Singh. During questioning with the villagers, the investigation team also got some crucial evidence against the duo and based on that, police detained Gurali and Ter Singh during interrogation, and the duo confessed their crime.

article-image

