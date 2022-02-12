Mandu: Governor in Mandu; visits Jahaz Mahal, appreciates Rupayan Art Gallery works

Mandu (Dhar, Madhya Pradesh): State Governor Mangubhai Patel reached Mandu village in Dhar district on Friday and paid a visit to the historic Jahaz Mahal.

The governor also visited Rupayan Art Gallery and appreciated the articles made by the members of the Self-Help Group. The Governor also interacted with the members.

Patel also visited the primary health center in Nalchha and inspected sickle cell anemia test camp there. Later he went to government integrated school, Anganwadi, and also inspected a renovated stepwell in village Kagdipura. The Governor interacted with children and villagers.

On reaching Mandu, the Governor was received by the superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh, district panchayat CEO KL Meena, former MLA Kalusinh Thakur at the helipad. Governor was given the Guard of Honour at the helipad.

During his visit at Rupayan Center in Mandu, Patel saw the items made by the Self Help Group. He appreciated the clothes made by the women of Dhara Self Help Group. The women of self-help groups presented their handmade clothes to the Governor .

Governor visits Nalchha Primary Health Center

During his visit to Nalchha, the Governor inspected the Primary Health Center. He also inspected sickle cell anemia camp being held there. He was told that a health check-up of 92 students and screening of sickle cell anemia was done on the day. Interacting with the boys/girls present there, the Governor encouraged the children and wished them a bright future. During this, instructions were given that if sickle cell anemia was found after screening, the screening should also be ensured for the parents, siblings and other family members of the concerned boy/girls.

Inspection of Kagdipura Anganwadi Center

Governor Patel visited Anganwadi center Kagdipura No 1 and interacted with children. Patel was welcomed with a bouquet by the little boys and girls at the Center. Information was taken from the children present at the Anganwadi center regarding the non-formal education being provided to them. Children also presented songs to welcome the Governor.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:27 AM IST