Mandu: Artistes from across the globe enthral the audience

Mandu (Dhar, Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the festival of colours Holi, music lovers of Mandu enjoyed various hues of international and national music. On the concluding day of the Hriday Drishyam festival, Mandu town witnessed a medley of mesmerizing performances by some renowned national as well as international artistes. Their performances were genuinely appreciated by the Mandu on Tuesday.

The event commenced with chief guests Dharampuri MLA Pachilal Medha, Dhar SDM Neha Shivhare Tehsildar Suresh Nagar, Mandu Municipal Council CMO Sushil Kumar Thakur igniting the lamps and garlanding statues of Goddess Saraswati. Artistes from across the globe including Israel and Italy performed at the musical event. Lyran Mayuhas from Isreal cast a magical spell on all present with his expertise in percussion musical instruments. Italian Jazz musician Matteo Frabo was equally amazing, whose vocal rendition was also given a thumbs up by the audience. Along with flute players, brilliant santoor players and others swept the audience off their feet during the event.

The fifth edition of the musical Hridaya Drishyam festival which was organised under the joint aegis of State Tourism and State Culture Department was held in the capital city of Bhopal on March 12 and 13, on the 14th same artists performed at Indore and the event culminated on March 15 at Mandu. The concluding day of the music fest was a beautiful bouquet with various fragrances represented by different forms of music and performing arts.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:36 PM IST