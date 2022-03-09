Mandsaur: Unseasonal rain damages crops; Congress demands compensation for farmers

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The unseasonal downpour due to fluctuation in weather resulted in heavy crop loss in Narayangarh area on Tuesday. Standing crops of opium, wheat, flax, psyllium husk and many more were severely damaged due to the heavy rainfall followed by a hailstorm in the evening.

Malhargarh block Congress president Anil Sharma, district Congress general secretary Ramchandra Karun, Narayangarh Congress president Babukha Mewati, youth Congress president Rahul Ahir and many others visited the area and took stock of the crops damaged on Wednesday.

After reviewing the crop loss in the area, a Congress delegation met naib tehsildar Manoj Sharma and demanded compensation after assessing the damaged crops at the earliest.

An aggrieved farmer Amjad said that he had sown the crop of Isabgol in two bighas of land and had spent Rs 20,000 but the sudden rainfall damaged the entire crop. Another farmer Ramchandra Patidar said that he had spent Rs 60,000 for fertilisers, seeds, medicines for the linseed crop sown in six bighas of land but all of this has been wasted.

Sharma alleged that the BJP government only made fake promises and ignored the demands of the farmers. He also recalled that the Congress government during the tenure of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had considered 100 per cent crop loss due to excessive rainfall, providing compensation.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:47 PM IST