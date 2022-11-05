e-Paper Get App
Mandsaur: Two officers suspended for misconduct

These orders were passed on November 4 for tarnishings the image of the Revenue Department

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav suspended Malhargarh tehsildar Premshankar Patel and Pipliyapanth halka patwari, Digvijay Singh, with immediate effect

for misconduct under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules 1965. These orders were passed on November 4 for tarnishings the image of the Revenue Department.

The commissioner has given instructions that during the suspension period, tehsildar Premshankar Patel will be attached to the district headquarter in Mandsaur.

Similarly, in the order of SDM Malhargarh, village Pipliya Panth Halka Patwari Digvijay Singh has been attached to district headquarters.

