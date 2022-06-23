e-Paper Get App

Mandsaur: Two held with 10 quintals poppy husk worth Rs 20L, two at large

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic substances Act). Poppy husk worth Rs 20 lakh along with vehicle has been seized.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Sitamau police on Wednesday nabbed two smugglers for transporting poppy husk and recovered around 10 quintals of poppy husk worth Rs 20 lakh from their possession while two others smugglers are at large.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by SI Lakhan Singh Bhuriya intercepted a vehicle near Baba Ramdev Temple heading towards Sankhtali. While checking the vehicle the team recovered 10 quintals of poppy husk worth Rs 20 Lakh. Police have apprehended two people while two other managed to escape from the scene.

TI Dinesh Prajapati said that those arrested have been identified as Arjun Patidar, (31), a resident of Rawtihal village and Mahipal Patidar, (25), a native of Laduna village. Whereas, tractor driver Pushkardas Bairagi and Rahul Patidar managed to escape from scene.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic substances Act). Poppy husk worth Rs 20 lakh long with vehicle has been seized. Police on Wednesday presented the accused before the court from where they have been sent to police remand till June 26. Further probe is underway to nab other persons in this regard.

Read Also
Bhopal: Technology re-unites a mentally challenged man with family after ten years
article-image
HomeIndoreMandsaur: Two held with 10 quintals poppy husk worth Rs 20L, two at large

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Sidhu Moose Wala's unreleased song 'SYL' released today with music video

Watch: Sidhu Moose Wala's unreleased song 'SYL' released today with music video

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees two deaths in last two days due to Covid-19

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees two deaths in last two days due to Covid-19

Mamata Banerjee demands justice for Uddhav Thackeray, says BJP trying to topple Maharashtra govt in...

Mamata Banerjee demands justice for Uddhav Thackeray, says BJP trying to topple Maharashtra govt in...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Sena's legislature party leader Ajay Choudhari seeks...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Sena's legislature party leader Ajay Choudhari seeks...

Maharashtra political crisis: Thane's former Mayor extends his support to Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra political crisis: Thane's former Mayor extends his support to Eknath Shinde