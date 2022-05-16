Mandsaur: Sisodia to apprise CM about demand for restoration of OPS

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): MP Teachers' Association Mandsaur district branch held an event to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence on Monday.

The programme was presided over by the national treasurer of All India National Educational Federation, Delhi, Himmat Singh Jain. Local MLA and BJP state spokesperson Yashpal Singh Sisodia, provincial vice president Akhilesh Mehta, provincial secretary Kusum Sharma, and the district convener of the Indian Education Board Shyamsunder Deshmukh were the guests.

Addressing the event, Himmat Singh Jain urged MLA Sisodiya to impress upon CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to immediately restore the old pension scheme (OPS) otherwise teachers would be forced to hold a demonstration.

MLA Sisodiya emphasised on the importance of the Teacher’s Association and told that he will appraise the CM about the demand for restoration of OPS at the earliest.

District president Narendra Sharma, district secretary Shankarlal Anjana, district treasurer Anokilal Nalwaya, district vice president Pankaj Gehlot, block president Kantilal Rathore, and tehsil president Ramchandra Lohar among others were also present.

The event was conducted by district secretary Shankarlal Anjana while district president Narendra Sharma proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 10:50 PM IST