Indore: Relief from rising heat as temperature hovers around 41°C

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Relief from the rising temperatures continued in the city on Sunday as the mercury remained close to 41 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature also remained at 26 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department officials, the relief from the rising temperatures is due to the western disturbance active over Iran and Afghanistan and also due to the north-south trough from west Uttar Pradesh to south-west Madhya Pradesh.

“The temperature won’t increase more than 42 degrees Celsius for another couple of days and the weather will remain cloudy till May 19. No significant rise in the maximum temperature is very likely over north-west and central India during the next two days; in fact, it’ll fall by 2-4°C during the next 2 days. The temperature will remain around 40-41 degrees Celsius for the next couple of days and another spell of hot weather will start on May 19,” the weatherman said.

Temperature stats

§ Maximum temperature, on Sunday, was recorded at 41.4 degrees Celsius—1 degree Celsius above normal

§ The night temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees Celsius above normal

ALSO READ Délicieux in Bhopal: Movie on how chef turned from servant to restaurant owner screened

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:29 PM IST