Mandsaur: Shivraj govt exploiting Anganwadi workers and helpers, accuses Congress leader Anil Sharma

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Malhargarh Block Congress president Anil Sharma has joined the Anganwadi workers and helpers' protest. He levelled serious accusations against the BJP-led state government. Scores of Anganwadi workers and the helpers staged a protest at Gandhi Square in Mandsaur town to press their demands including their regularisation and pay hike.

Joining them, Sharma accused Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of exploiting the Anganwadi workers and their helpers. He said that the administration entrusted most of the responsibilities to Anganwadi workers and helpers. They were fulfilling the responsibilities with full devotion and honesty, but they were not getting their dues.

They are doing important work from distributing voter slips to vaccination, updating voter lists, from Lok Sabha, Vidhansabha, urban bodies to three-tier panchayat elections, but today there is no one to listen to their problems, he added.

Labelling the state government as a government of the capitalists, Sharma has said that they have nothing to do with the small employees and they want the Anganwadi workers to get all the work done by paying one-fourth of their salary, but it should be redressed within the time limit.

City Congress Malhargarh President Vijesh Malecha said that Anganwadi workers and assistants had been sitting on dharna for 29 consecutive days for their legitimate demands. But the Shivraj government acted like a deaf and mute and were not ready to listen to their plight.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 04:58 PM IST