Mandsaur: Public participation must to rid river of pollution, says collector over Shivna River purification

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 10:12 PM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A mega cleanliness drive is being underway on the banks of Shivna under Shivna purification campaign giving upkeep and revival of Shivana River. On the 13th day of the cleanliness drive on Tuesday, district collector Gautam Singh undertook an inspection of the site and expressed satisfaction over the pace of purification work.

He added that the administration is working hard to rejuvenate the Shivna, but public participation is of utmost importance in ridding the river of pollution. He further told that as a part of the campaign, heavy JBC machines will be deployed for river deepening work given its religious and ecological importance. Various public representatives, activists and individuals present there also performed Shramdan during the programme as a gesture of symbolic mass participation in the ongoing cleanliness drive.

Around 13 days ago, the mega cleanliness drive or Shram Daan began under the Shivna purification campaign. The drive saw the participation of various workers of the excise department accompanied by RN Prajapati. Dean of Horticulture College, Mridulla Billore accompanied by college professors and other staff also participated in the ongoing cleanliness drive. As of now, around 850 trolleys of muck, silt and garbage have already been taken out while water hyacinth has also been cleaned from dirt and it looks like the river is alive again. The locals were delighted to see the lake restored and were determined not to let it get polluted again.

