Mandsaur: Shivna purification campaign launched; centre has sanctioned Rs 30 crore for the campaign, says MP Gupta

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): MP Sudhir Gupta, MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, and collector Gautam Singh inaugurated the river Shivna purification campaign on Friday on the banks of Shivna. All public representatives, activists and individuals present there also performed Shramdan during the programme.

On this occasion, superintendent of police Anurag Sajania, students of NCC, activists, social workers, common citizens, journalists and others were also present. MP Gupta announced that an amount of Rs 30 crore has been sanctioned by the Central Government for the river's purification.

MLA Sisodia said that out of 54 kms of river's area, only 8 kms is populated, where hyacinths grow. This will be soon fixed by the system. Collector Singh added that 30 villages in the entire region are connected through this river. Also, Jan Abhiyan Parishad is working for its conservation and plantation around its banks. The campaign will be carried on till the arrival of the monsoon.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 08:31 PM IST