Mandsaur: Railway gate C-137 shuts for construction, Congress president demanded an alternate route

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The president of the block Congress Committee Anil Sharma has demanded that a shorter alternate route be made as the railway gate C-137 at Malhargarh has been shut for the construction of an underpass. The area will be restricted temporarily for eight months to avoid any accidents. In this regard, Sharma asked railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav, GM Western Railway, and DRM Ratlam to help the residents with a tweet.

However, railway gate c-138 at Pipiliya has been opened for two-wheelers, and c-136 at Kumhari village for four-wheeled vehicles. But, according to residents, these two routes are longer thus taking much more time and increasing petrol consumption. Many farmers’ fields are located just opposite the closed railway crossing creating a major problem for them. Hence, they want the railway minister Vaishnav to take immediate action in the residents' interest.