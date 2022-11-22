e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMandsaur: Railway gate C-137 shuts for construction, Congress president demanded an alternate route

Mandsaur: Railway gate C-137 shuts for construction, Congress president demanded an alternate route

Build shorter alternate route to mitigate problems arising due to closure of railway gate

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The president of the block Congress Committee Anil Sharma has demanded that a shorter alternate route be made as the railway gate C-137 at Malhargarh has been shut for the construction of an underpass. The area will be restricted temporarily for eight months to avoid any accidents. In this regard, Sharma asked railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav, GM Western Railway, and DRM Ratlam to help the residents with a tweet.

However, railway gate c-138 at Pipiliya has been opened for two-wheelers, and c-136 at Kumhari village for four-wheeled vehicles. But, according to residents, these two routes are longer thus taking much more time and increasing petrol consumption. Many farmers’ fields are located just opposite the closed railway crossing creating a major problem for them. Hence, they want the railway minister Vaishnav to take immediate action in the residents' interest.

Read Also
Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to grace event aimed to help MSMEs and start-ups
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 3 held, brown sugar worth Rs 30K seized

Indore: 3 held, brown sugar worth Rs 30K seized

Indore: 2 women among four booked for trying to run over two women

Indore: 2 women among four booked for trying to run over two women

Indore: MoUs with 10 organisations signed to support start-ups & MSME units

Indore: MoUs with 10 organisations signed to support start-ups & MSME units

Pravasi Bhartiya Conference: Great opportunity for branding state & city

Pravasi Bhartiya Conference: Great opportunity for branding state & city

Indore: Two professors in endless wait—for different reasons!

Indore: Two professors in endless wait—for different reasons!