Mandsaur: Private School association appeals reopening of schools from February 1

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Private school association submitted a memorandum, addressed to Chief Minister, to collector Gautam Singh seeking reopening of school from February 1, 2022.

The letter stated that all government and private schools were closed from January 15 to January 31 in compliance with school education departmentís orders. This caused loss of studies for children.

The letter also reflected on the plight of school operators due to non-receiving of fees during closure of schools in last two sessions amid pandemic. The non-reimbursement of fees of children enrolled under the Right to Education Act has also added to their misery as the expense remained the same.

The operators demanded 50% amount under the RTE in advance for sessions 2020-21 and 2021-22. They also demanded resumption of school for students of class I to XII in areas where pandemic situation is under control.

Association district president Rupesh Parikh, secretary Sher Mohammad Khan, treasurer Vipin Chaprot, co-secretary Rajesh Patidar, along with school operators were present.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:04 PM IST