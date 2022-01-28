FIR against Shweta Tiwari for saying 'God is taking the measurements of my bra' during a press conference in Bhopal

Television actress Shweta Tiwari has been slapped with an FIR for allegedly making an offensive statement during a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday.

A case has been registered under Section 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code at the Shyamla Hills police station.

The FIR came after Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra took cognizance of the matter and instructed commissioner of Police, Bhopal to submit a detailed report in this regard.

When asked about the actor's statement, minister Mishra told reporters on Thursday, "I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter."

Shweta had visited Bhopal for a press conference about her upcoming web series that also stars Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain in lead roles.

As per a clip obtained from the event, where the star cast was seen seated on a dais, Shweta made a statement, "Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai." (God is taking the measurements of my bra) As per viral reports, the show for which the press conference was held is a fashion-related web series.

'Mahabharata' fame Saurabh Jain who played the role of Lord Krishna in the mythological show, will be playing the role of a 'bra fitter' in the upcoming series. Reports suggest Shweta jokingly made the statement in reference to Saurabh, during the press conference.

