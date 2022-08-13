Mandsaur: People try to cross Shivana on JCB machine, driver, owner booked

Representative Photo |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Incessant rains followed by floods have ravaged the state. One such story has emerged from Mandsaur where a group of people were seen riding the tide and crossing a river on a JCB earthmoving machine as there was no other option available.

A group of people (more than a dozen) were attempting to cross a culvert on the Shivna river on Nahargarh - Billod Road that was inundated with water on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday.

Nevertheless, things turned haywire when the JCB started to wobble but thankfully no causality was reported. Taking immediate cognisance of the complaints made by villagers, the administration and the police took measures. District collector Gautam Singh said that strict action would be taken against those deliberately crossing the overflowing river. And advised locals to remain safe and take the necessary precautions. Instructions were given to the superintendent of police and the concerned Tehsildar for taking necessary action. It is being said that the owner of the JCB machine is the sarpanch of the gram panchayat.

Tehsildar Vaibhav Jain said that Nahargarh - Billod Road has been open as of now. Narayangarh police station in-charge has seized JCB and booked the driver and owner of the JCB machine.

