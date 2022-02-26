Mandsaur: One gets 10-yr RI for abetting wife's suicide

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Court of additional session judge first-class Kishore Kumar Gehlot sentenced Satyendra Choudhary, 29 to 10-years rigorous imprisonment for abetting his wife to commit suicide. The Court also slapped a penalty of Rs 5,000 on him.

Prosecution media cell in-charge Ashwin Srivastava said that the accused Satyendra had met Anupama during her training period in SBI at Indore in 2007. Satyendra was working in Nahargarh branch of SBI and both entered into a wed-lock soon.

They used to live in a rented house along with Satyendra’s mother Shanti Bai at Dashrath Nagar. After a few years, Anupama complained to her parents of being mentally and physically tortured by her husband and mother-in-law for dowry.

Anupama continued to suffer and eventually committed suicide by hanging herself on May 5, 2015.

On the basis of the statements of the family of the deceased, police registered a case against Satyendra and Shanti Bai under sections 304 (b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Shanti Bai died during the trial and Satyendra was found guilty in the case.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 09:54 PM IST