Mandsaur: Fill up SC/ST/OBC backlog vacancies, demands AJJAKS

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Anusuchit Jati-Janjati Adhikari Evam Karamchari Sangh (AJJAKS) staged a protest and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor and the Chief Minister, to the collector's representative and tehsildar Rahul Dabar at Ambedkar Square on Sunday. AJJAKS warned of mass protest in case no action is taken in the matter.

AJJAKS has demanded that the administration issue orders for the promotion of all classes. It mentioned the reservation mentioned in the draft of the new promotion rule. They also demanded that backlog vacancies of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes be filled up. Apart from this, the members also demanded to curb the practice of outsourcing during recruitment, in order to ensure fair employment opportunities for all.

The letter also stated a provision for reservation should be made in case it is necessary to outsource in an unavoidable situation. Along with this, a demand to provide dearness allowances to all the state employees similar to what central employees get was also stated prominently in the memorandum.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 09:23 PM IST