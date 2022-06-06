Mandsaur: National Kisan Mazdoor Sangh submits memorandum addressing CM

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The National Kisan Mazdoor Sangh paid tribute to six farmers who were killed in firing that took place on June 6, 2018, in Mandsaur district.

The federation submitted a memorandum to the Pipliyamandi police station in-charge Rakesh Chaudhary addressing the CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

As per federation district president Mahesh Vyas Ladusa, it was mentioned in the memorandum that they all belong to farmer family. Whether it's hail, frost or natural calamity, farmers never forget their duties. Then even, the government shows no mercy.

Now through the memorandum, they demanded a few things from the administration. It includes farmers who suffered 80 per cent loss during hailstorm at hundreds of villages of Mandsaur should be compensated as soon as possible.

Also, farmers have not received the Onion Bhavantar amount for the year 2019-20 as yet. It should be transferred to the farmer's account as soon as possible. They asked to start the loan waiver scheme too, as this will provide relief to needy farmers.

On the occasion, Kisan Morcha chief and former MLA Dr Sunilam, Abhay Ohri, Kisan Sangharsh Samiti district president Dilip Patidar, farmer leader Govind Patidar and others were also present.

Notably, during the tribute paying ceremony, busts of all killed villagers were garlanded at Lodh village.

Tribute to late farmer Abhishek

Pipliya Mandi: Malhargarh block Congress president Anil Sharma, Congress leader James Chacko and others paid tribute to late farmer Abhishek. They garlanded his statue and observed a two-minute silence for peace of his soul.