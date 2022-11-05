Mandsaur: Municipal sub-engineer caught taking a bribe

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A sub-engineer of Mandsaur Municipal Corporation along with an assistant was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 by sleuths of Lokayukta Police Team, Ujjain on Friday.

As per further details, complainant Gopal Das Pasari, a resident of Shukla Chowk, Mandsaur, had filed a complaint to the Ujjain Lokayukta Police on November 1 claiming that the sub-engineer Mahesh Hada along with assistant Sunil Mali was demanding Rs 30,000 in lieu of pending transfer of the applicant in the civic office.

On which, the first instalment of Rs 20,000 was given by the complainant on October 28 whereas the second instalment of Rs 10,000 was settled for Rs 8,000. After the complaint was lodged, the Lokayukta Police Team, Ujjain laid a trap and caught a sub engineer along with an assistant red-handed from his office while taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 from the complainant.

A case under the prevention of corruption act was registered. Giving information, Chief Municipal Officer Premkumar Suman told that on being informed, a trap was laid by Lokayukta police and caught miscreants red-handed while taking bribes.

