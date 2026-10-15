Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta Chairs Parliamentary Standing Committee On Railways Meeting

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): MP Sudhir Gupta chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways in New Delhi, where members discussed and approved Memorandum No 1 relating to selection of subjects for examination during 2026-27. The committee also discussed its upcoming work, priorities and future action plan.

Gupta also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav and discussed railway development, expansion and modernisation.

The meeting focused on issues related to improving railway infrastructure and passenger facilities. The supplied statement highlighted ongoing work on expansion of the rail network, electrification, new train services, Vande Bharat trains, station redevelopment and strengthening of safety systems.

It also referred to the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, modern technology, track capacity and improved freight transportation.

Gupta thanked Union parliamentary affairs and minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju for his nomination as chairman of the committee. He said the committee would work towards advancing railway development, modernisation and issues concerning public interest.