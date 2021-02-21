Mandsaur: MLA suspects foul play in boy’s death, demands impartial probe

Garoth (Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh): Area MLA Devilal Dhakad has written to state home minister Narottam Mishra for conducting an impartial investigation into the death of a 7-year-old boy Ishwar Singh. A memorandum was submitted to Garoth SDM RP Verma by Sodhia Rajput community.

In the letter, MLA Dhakad has explained the suspicious circumstances of child’s death. He said it appears that child was murdered and did not drown. In the letter he mentioned that Ishwar Singh, resident of Budhanpur village in Bhanpura janpad panchayat under Garoth assembly constituency went missing on evening of February 7.

On February 12, his body was found in village lake. The body didn’t rot nor swelled though it was found five days after he went missing. This indicates he died under suspicious circumstances. Garoth Additional SP Mahendra Tarnekar, when contacted, said the case is under investigation and no clues have been found. The post-mortem report has been sent to Bhopal and further action will be taken once the report is received.