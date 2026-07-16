Mandsaur MLA Reviews Shivna Projects, Seeks Quality Work | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Vipin Jain reviewed the progress of three major projects linked to the development and beautification of the Shivna River and directed officials to ensure timely completion without compromising on quality.

He inspected the sites along the riverbank with officials from the Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipality.

During the inspection, Jain expressed displeasure over the Rs 29 crore sewerage project after reports of frequent pipeline bursts and wastewater flowing into the Shivna River.

He reprimanded PIU officials and warned that negligence or substandard work in projects funded by public money would not be tolerated. He instructed officials to rectify technical flaws immediately and prevent sewage from entering the river.

The MLA also reviewed the Rs 7.87 crore Shivna Pathway project, which includes road widening, retaining walls and beautification from Rajaram Factory and Chiklikar Mohalla through Ambedkar Square and Court Road to the Lord Pashupatinath Temple. He said the project was important for improving both the city's appearance and traffic management.

Jain further inspected the Municipality's Rs 12.32 crore riverfront beautification project, including ghats, lighting and other civic works. He directed all departments to work in coordination, complete projects within the stipulated timeframe and maintain transparency, stressing that the Shivna River is central to Mandsaur's cultural and religious identity.