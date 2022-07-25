Mandsaur: Man held with 60 gm MDMA worth Rs 1.2L during a vehicle check

Representative Photo |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur Kotwali police have arrested a bike-borne man after seizing around 60 gram of synthetic drug, MDMA from him during a vehicle check. Police claimed that the seized drugs were worth Rs 1 Lakh 28 Thousand.

According to police reports, after receiving intelligence, a police team intercepted a bike on Mhow-Neemuch four-lane highway near Pratapgarh road and caught Nilesh Pratap, a resident of Kothadi Istamurar village under Jeeran police station area.

During the course of the investigation, the accused claimed that he had brought the high-end synthetic drug from Vikas Mali, a resident of Kalkheda village, Neemuch district. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of law. A probe has been launched to find out the receiver of the high-end synthetic drug and other mafia involved as a part of the illegal business and drug peddling.