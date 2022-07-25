e-Paper Get App

Mandsaur: Man held with 60 gm MDMA worth Rs 1.2L during a vehicle check

During the course of the investigation, the accused claimed that he had brought the high-end synthetic drug from Vikas Mali, a resident of Kalkheda village, Neemuch district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur Kotwali police have arrested a bike-borne man after seizing around 60 gram of synthetic drug, MDMA from him during a vehicle check. Police claimed that the seized drugs were worth Rs 1 Lakh 28 Thousand.

According to police reports, after receiving intelligence, a police team intercepted a bike on Mhow-Neemuch four-lane highway near Pratapgarh road and caught Nilesh Pratap, a resident of Kothadi Istamurar village under Jeeran police station area.

During the course of the investigation, the accused claimed that he had brought the high-end synthetic drug from Vikas Mali, a resident of Kalkheda village, Neemuch district. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of law. A probe has been launched to find out the receiver of the high-end synthetic drug and other mafia involved as a part of the illegal business and drug peddling.

Read Also
Indore: Cubs rescued from Dhar village under city zoo authority
article-image
HomeIndoreMandsaur: Man held with 60 gm MDMA worth Rs 1.2L during a vehicle check

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Out-of-work actor arrested for threatening Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal on social media

Mumbai: Out-of-work actor arrested for threatening Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal on social media

Thackeray faction files plea in SC against Shinde camp’s bid to stake claim over party, symbol

Thackeray faction files plea in SC against Shinde camp’s bid to stake claim over party, symbol

FPJ Exclusive | Monkeypox threat: Maharashtra health dept sounds alert asking district...

FPJ Exclusive | Monkeypox threat: Maharashtra health dept sounds alert asking district...

Four held by CBI for falsely promising governorship, Rajya Sabha seats for Rs 100 cr

Four held by CBI for falsely promising governorship, Rajya Sabha seats for Rs 100 cr

Maharashtra: Centre to dissect Aaditya Thackeray’s environment projects

Maharashtra: Centre to dissect Aaditya Thackeray’s environment projects