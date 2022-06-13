Mandsaur: Hyderabad engineers to fix 141 EVMs

Representative Pic |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In the context of upcoming urban body elections, EVMs and control units are being taken out from rooms locked for years. During this process, 141 EVMs and 190 control units were found to be defective. For this, a team of five engineers from Hyderabad have been called who are engaged in their improvement.

At the same time, applications have been received for no-objection certificates (NOC) in the municipality. For this, revenue staff of NAPA continued to work even on Sundays to check and give certificates. So far, 2,876 ballot units and 916 control units have been tested. Out of these, 141 EVMs and 190 control units are not in working condition.

It means, these machines were not capable of conducting elections. The following information was sent to Bhopal, from there. A team of five engineers from Hyderabad-based contractor company ECIL are trying to make EVMs work again for Mandsaur elections. Once repaired by them, these machines will be reviewed again by the government. Notably, panchayat elections in the district are going to be held on ballot papers, but EVMs are necessary for urban body elections.