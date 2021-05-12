Mandsaur: Garoth trader booked for breaching lockdown, caught running business

Garoth (Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh): Police on Tuesday registered case against a local trader Jagdish Mandliya under Section 188 of Code of Criminal Procedure for operating his store during the lockdown. Curfew has been imposed in town to control the spread of coronavirus infection and the administration is taking strict action against offenders. Station incharge Shivanshu Malviya along with Sub-Inspector Mulchand Dhakad and SI Anil Yadav took the flouters to task.

Survey conducted in Kurlasi village

The surveillance team conducted a survey going door-to-door in Kurlasi village as it has become a Covid-19 hotspot. The team raised awareness among residents to wear masks and maintain social distance under the Roko Toko campaign. They also encouraged the locals for vaccination through announcements. 54 samples were collected for testing on Monday. The team also enquired about the health of 8 corona-infected patients. Panchayat Coordination Officer OP Rathore, Patwari Agnihotri, Supervisor Vijay Singh Chouhan, Anganwadi workers, Asha workers and all the social workers were a part of the surveillance team.

'Clean, sanitise drains before monsoon'

Mandsaur district collector Manoj Pushp has directed to take strict action against flouters under the Roko-Toko campaign. City Council Chief Executive Officer Pawan Kumar Ful Fakir took 7 vegetable and fruits vendors to task for flouting corona norms on Tuesday and collected a fine of Rs 1,100.

The District Collector also gave directions for cleaning the drains in all the wards and sanitizing the Covid care centres before the monsoon starts. The sweepers cleaned the sewers in Panth Variyan Marg College Road and Boliya Road.