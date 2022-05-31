Mandsaur: EOW raids at multiple premises of Panchayat Secretary, unearth assets worth Rs 2.61 crore

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Economic Offence Wings from Ujjain led by EOW SP Dilip Soni raided multiple places of Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Secretary Organisation's state president Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday morning after a complaint of acquiring disproportionate assets against him.

During the action, the team recovered movable and immovable assets worth Rs 2.61 crore from Sharma’s place.

Dinesh Sharma joined the services as panchayat secretary in 1998 and his total income from government service and agriculture should be Rs 38 lakh. In this context, assets worth Rs 2,32,42,000 have been considered disproportionate to income.

EOW team in charge DSP Ajay Kethwas informed that the team raided places including Mandsaur, Bhopal and Indore. Earlier, a total of nine cases have been registered against Sharma. He was once externed and suspended from the panchayat secretary post in December 2020 for violating the norms to become a member of the panchayat.

He was punished by the court for embezzlement for withdrawing the amount. Later he appealed against this decision and was reinstated.

After allegations against him were found correct, Divisional Commissioner Ujjain suspended him. Notably, Sharma’s wife Vimla Devi Sharma was once Mandsaur janpad panchayat president.

EOW sources informed that so far team recovered information about two flats in Karol Bagh, Indore costing around Rs 25 lakhs, a three-storey house in Harshvardhan Nagar, Bhopal, worth Rs 40 lakh, a three-storey house in Daloda, Mandsaur price 75 lakh, 1.17 hectare agricultural land in village Elchi worth Rs 60 lakh, 7.5 bighas agricultural land in Padalia Lalmuha village worth Rs 15 lakh, half bigha agricultural land in Sejpuria village worth Rs 20 lakh, plot price in Padalia Village Rs five lakh, 900 square feet of land in village Guradiya Lal Muha worth Rs 5 lakh, Tata Safari worth Rs 12 lakh, gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 3.50 lakh and Rs 42 thousand in cash.

The DSP Kethwas said that information about 16 accounts of the bank was received. Besides, more details of properties, agricultural land, FDs, and others were being investigated. Final figures would come out after the complete investigation, he added.