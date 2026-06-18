Mandsaur District Hospital To Get ₹45 Lakh Mammography Machine – Facility To Enhance Breast Cancer Screening

District Hospital To Get ₹45 Lakh Mammography Machine – Facility To Enhance Breast Cancer Screening | Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The District Hospital in Mandsaur is set to receive a state-of-the-art mammography machine worth around Rs 45 lakh. The facility is expected to significantly strengthen women's healthcare services in the district.

The machine is being installed with support from the family of social worker Pradeep Ganediwal and the Rotary Club of Mandsaur in memory of late Ranchhod Prasad Ganediwal.

The advanced equipment will enable early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer, benefiting thousands of women across the district. District Collector Aditi Garg has allocated space within the hospital premises and technical preparations for the installation have already begun. The services are expected to commence from June ending.

Once operational, the facility will eliminate the need for women to travel to Indore, Ujjain, Udaipur and other cities for mammography tests. Access to advanced screening services within the district will help doctors detect breast cancer at an early stage and begin timely treatment.

The Ganediwal family has also supported a modern cardiac ambulance project aimed at strengthening emergency healthcare services. Rotary Club office-bearers said these initiatives would improve access to quality medical care and mark a significant step towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure in Mandsaur.