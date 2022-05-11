Mandsaur: District administration razes illegal construction on government land worth Rs 80 lakh

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of district administration razed illegal construction erected on government land in Shamgarh village of Mandsaur district on Tuesday.

The estimated value of government land which was freed from encroachment stands was Rs 80 lakh. It was situated in front of Government Warehouse located on Garoth Road, Government Survey No 15/1.

Earlier, a social worker raised a complaint before the administration about how Pramod Pharkay and Jagdish Chouhan encroached on government land for their interest.

Acting on the complaint, the administration conducted a survey of the government land and later on Monday, the tehsildar passed the eviction order on the encroachment by the encroachers Pharkay and Chauhan. On the next day, the administration team reached the spot and demolished the entire illegal structure on the government land.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:27 AM IST