Mandsaur: Dashpur Vidyalaya students get excellent marks

Six students in class 10th of the school got more than 90% marks.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 01:06 AM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Dashpur Vidyalaya CBSE Class 10th and 12th examination results released by CBSE proved to be excellent. Kriti Shivdasani got 97.2 per cent, Mudita Kapoor scored 92.6 per cent, Anushka Jain 91.08 per cent, Sania Khan 91.4 per cent, NandanPancharia 91.4 per cent, MehakRathore 90 per cent marks in class 10th. Six students in class 10th of the school got more than 90% marks.

In the same vein class 12th examination results were released by CBSE, Shreya Jain scored 96.4 per cent (Science), ShabbirSingaporewala 94.6 per cent (Science), Karan Babani 93.6 per cent (Commerce), Yashika Hotwani 93.4 per cent (Commerce), GunjanChandwani (Commerce) 93.2 per cent.

Harsh Bhavsar (Commerce) 92.8 per cent, Priya Sharma(Commerce) 92.4 per cent, PrernaNamdev (Commerce) 91.6 per cent, IshankKimti (Science) 91.4 per cent, Riya Kushwani (Commerce) 91.4 per cent, LishaSanghvi (Science) 91.2 per cent, Archita Garg (Science) 91 per cent, VaibhavDhariwal (Science) ) 90.8 per cent, Akshat Jain (commerce) 90.2 per cent, ShrutiMundra (commerce) 90 per cent. Fifteen students of the school got more than 90% marks.

School administration conveyed wishes for a bright future.

Mandsaur: Congress workers protest against ED interrogation of Sonia Gandhi
article-image

