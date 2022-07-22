Mandsaur: Congress workers protest against ED interrogation of Sonia Gandhi

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The district Congress workers held a protest here at Gandhi square against the Enforcement Directorate for interrogating Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald newspaper money laundering case. Congressmen led by district president Navkrishna Patil also handed over a memorandum to tehsildar Mukesh Soni addressed to the newly elected President of India.

Patil during his address said that it is a protest against the use of central agencies by the government against the top leaders of the party. Congress won’t bow down to such tactics. ED is being used by the ruling BJP as a big weapon to bring down governments of Opposition parties.

The Gandhi family has made countless sacrifices and immensely contributed to the inclusive development of the nation during the last 70 years, but the present Modi regime at the Centre is unable to digest it, so it has started indulging in image tarnishing of Gandhis using central agencies such as the ED and the CBI. During their protest, Congress leaders vented their anger and also shouted anti-government slogans.

Meanwhile, former MLA Pushpa Bhartiya, former district president Prakash Ratadiya, state general secretary Mahendra Singh Gurjar and others also addressed the event.

Kacharmal Jatia, Jagdish Jatia, Ghanshyam Lohar, Shivlal Patidar, Kanheyalal Patidar, Waqar Khan, Shubham Kamaraj and other Congress workers were also present. The event was conducted by district spokesperson Suresh Bhati.

