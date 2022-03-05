Mandsaur: Cops nab 4 planning to loot an ATM

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Police nabbed four miscreants on Thursday while they were planning to loot a bank ATM and thus averted a major crime.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania informed media persons that four notorious miscreants of Yashodharman police station area have been arrested while one of their accomplices is still absconding.

The miscreants are accused of many crimes and Ratlam police had been searching for them for a long time.

Sujania said that the police team, acting on a tip-off, raided a closed store on Neemuch-Mhow-Mandsaur by-pass road and found five persons planning to loot the Smriti Bank and ATM on MIT Square. Those nabbed are Shahrukh Mewati, 26, Dashrath Bairagi, 30 of Ratlam, Saddam Shah, 27 and Akram Khan, 30. A black Hero HF Deluxe motorbike, a Honda Shine motorbike, a welding machine, illegal weapons and other instruments worth a total of Rs 1,17,600 were seized.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 399, 402 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act, 1959. The search for the absconding accused, Roshan Mansoori of Ratlam, is on.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 01:11 AM IST