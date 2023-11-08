Mandsaur Constituency Watch: Who Will Win- Yashpal Sisodia Or Vipin Jain?

Yashpal Sisodia |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance, Mandsaur, the land of Ashtamukhi Pashupatinath Temple, located on the banks of the Shivna River, is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections.

Vipin Jain |

The district headquarters of Mandsaur is abuzz with rallies, public meetings, and door-to-door campaigns as candidates make their final push to sway voters before campaigning comes to an end on the evening of November 15, 48 hours before the polling day on November 17.

Nine candidates are in the fray, including sitting MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia of the BJP, who is contesting for the fourth consecutive time since winning the seat three times earlier. On the other hand, Congress pitted Vipin Jain, district Congress president, gram panchayat Daluda sarpanch, and janpad panchayat member.

The competition is fierce as each candidate tries to gain an edge over their opponents by highlighting their achievements and promising development in the constituency. The presence of multiple parties and independent candidates adds to the unpredictability of the outcome, making it an exciting race for both the candidates and the voters.

Independent candidates with the same name

The most interesting thing is that among the independents, candidates named Vipin Jain and Yashpal are also in the fray. As per the strategy of major parties, candidates with similar names have been fielded. This strategic move by major parties aims to confuse the voters and potentially split the votes. It adds an extra layer of complexity to the election, as voters will need to carefully differentiate between these candidates to make an informed decision.

With Diwali, elections seem to take a backseat

The festive season brings a sense of joy and celebration among the people, with preparations for Diwali taking precedence over political matters. Amidst this festive atmosphere, the enthusiasm for elections seems to take a backseat.

The business class and farmers are busy, and a 10-day holiday was declared in Krishi Upaj Mandi from November 9 to 19. It provides them with an opportunity to rejuvenate, spend quality time with their families, or engage in leisure activities.

Online platforms have become a battleground for spreading propaganda and manipulating public opinion. The majority of candidates and their supporters are also active on social media, making allegations and counter-allegations against each other.

In all, local voters enjoying the election chatter. They engage in discussions, debates, and conversations about the candidates and their policies. These interactions not only provide a platform for voters to express their opinions but also contribute to a more informed electorate.

Voters Scenario in 2023

Total Voters: 2,60,359

Male Voters: 1,31,386

Female Voters: 1,28,967

Other voters: 06

Voting Scenario in 2018

Total Voting: 79.63%

Yashpal Singh Sisodia (BJP): 1,02,626 (52.52%)

Narendra Nahata (Cong): 84,256 (43.12%)

Victory Margin: 18,370 (9.4%)

PROBLEMS AT A GLANCE

OUTDATED SEWAGE SYSTEM: The biggest problems of the area are the sewage line in the urban area, which is outdated and frequently causes sewage backups, and the lack of proper waste management systems. The sewage line's inefficiency not only leads to unpleasant odours and health hazards but also poses a threat to the environment by contaminating nearby water sources.

SHIVNA RIVER PURIFICATION: The river, which is a crucial source of drinking water for the community, is severely affected due to the contamination caused by the outdated sewage line. Additionally, the lack of proper waste management systems exacerbates the problem, leading to uncontrolled dumping and pollution in surrounding areas.

TELIA TALAB CONSERVATION: The conservation of Telia Talab is essential to preserve the biodiversity and ecosystem of the lake. The unregulated disposal of industrial waste and untreated sewage not only degrades the water quality but also endangers the survival of various aquatic species.

LACK OF MEDICAL FACILITIES: Shortage of doctors, traffic pressure and irregular traffic, expansion of the industrial area, new industries, overbridge, Shivna bridge, town and country planning office, master plan, auditorium, parking space, are some of the problems which need to be addressed on a priority basis.

Candidates’ Take

Sitting MLA and BJP candidate Sisodia said that the amount of development and construction that has happened in the last decade has not happened in the last four decades. It is also true that as progress has been made, it is natural for the expectations of the citizens to also rise. When work is done, expectations also increase. There are certainly problems, and work is in progress on many plans that will take shape in the coming days. The rainy season has caused a temporary halt in the work on the Shivna River Purification Project in the Pashupatinath Temple area. However, with an approved amount of Rs 28 crore from the Central government for the first phase and the funds already received, progress is expected to resume soon. Sisodia said that on the lines of Mahakal Lok, the construction of Ashtamukhi Pashupatinath Mahadev Lok has been approved, and an amount of Rs 25 crore has been received for its construction. The virtual launch has also been done by the Chief Minister. On the shortage of doctors in medical services, Sisodia said that some appointments have been made. Some of these doctors have joined. In this series, a medical college building costing more than Rs 370 crore is under construction with the contribution of the Centre and the State. It will be ready in 2024. After this, medical facilities will be available.

Congress candidate Vipin Jain was originally a resident of village Nimbod-Dalauda and was the sarpanch of gram panchayat Daluda. During his tenure, he has been honoured at the national level for innovation and good implementation. Jain claimed that just as gram panchayat Daluda made number one, similarly, we will make Mandsaur number one. The priority will be to solve the problems in the area with the party promise letter. Jain emphasised that his experience as the sarpanch has equipped him with the necessary skills to address the issues in Mandsaur effectively. He assured that he would prioritise resolving the problems outlined in the party promise letter, aiming to uplift Mandsaur and make it a leading region.

He claimed that corruption, unemployment, and inflation were all too high in the state during the 20 years of BJP rule. The situation is so bad that farmers have to stand in queues day and night for fertilisers, and if the government or bureaucracy wants to do a reality check, they must visit the farmer's place and ask them about their problems. The lack of access to fertilisers has severely impacted the agricultural sector, leading to decreased crop yields and financial distress for farmers.

Additionally, the government's failure to address these pressing issues has resulted in widespread disillusionment among the farming community, further exacerbating their hardships.

(With inputs from Dr Ghanshyam Batwall)