Mandsaur: Collector visits nishakt hostel run by Red Cross

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Gautam Singh accompanied by the superintendent of police Anurag Sujaniya and other officials on Tuesday visited Nishakt Public Hostel run by Red Cross society here at district headquarters in Mandsaur.

During a stay of 15-20 minutes, they interacted with inmates on several issues to improve the interaction between the administration and the public, especially youth and students. A newly appointed teacher who is a differently-abled person Ishwarlal Rathore was felicitated and welcomed by collector Singh.

Red Cross in-charge and district CEO Verma informed that the newly elected Red Cross executive has been running several projects such as an old age home, differently-abled people's hostel, physiotherapy centre, ambulance, etc to serve the society.

Verma told that in these public hostels, accommodation arrangements for 20 students is provided but as of now not more than 10 students are staying owing to holidays.

Collector Gautam Singh said that the administration works for good of its citizens. Differently-abled people are also an integral part of our society, it is pleasant to be among them.

During this, Red Cross society in-charge PC Verma, district panchayat CEO Kumar Satyam, KL Sanghvi, Purshottam Bhatt, Vinod Prajapati and others were also present.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:52 PM IST