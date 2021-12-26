Mandsaur: CM awards Rs 25L to Pipliya Mandi council for work on cleanliness

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan awarded Pipliya Mandi municipal council with a prize of Rs 25 lakh for its excellence in the field of cleanliness during a programme on Saturday.

Pipliya Mandi is the only municipal council in Mandsaur district which has improved its ranking in the district.

Swachhta Prerna workshop for the Swachh Survekshan 2022 was organised by the state government in Indore on Saturday. Before the ceremony, the award money presented to the civic bodies by the Chief Minister.

Chief Municipal Officer of Pipliya Mandi, Garima Patidar and 3 employees Dinesh Chauhan, Adil Khan, and Ajay Rathod attended the workshop.

Pipliya Mandi municipal council has developed a garden on trenching ground for the collection, disposal and utilization of the waste.

Recreational facilities have been installed in the garden for children and adults. Facilitator engineer Rajesh Upadhyay told that council is selling manure made at the trenching ground.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 10:44 PM IST